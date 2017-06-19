Zuma camp reveals 'top six' slate for ANC election
The association representing MK veterans, which is a leading organisation in President Jacob Zuma's faction, has pronounced on whom it would like to occupy the ANC's 'top six' positions
The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have made a pronouncement on who should take the reins as the ANC's next top six leadership and reaffirmed their support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next leader of the ANC.
MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said the association yet again threw its weight behind Dlamini-Zuma as it addressed the media for the first after electing its new leadership.
Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza is the MKMVA's preferred deputy president of the ANC‚ with Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa as national chairperson‚ Free State premier Ace Magashule as secretary general‚ current deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte to remain in her position and Minister of International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to be the next treasurer general.
The ANC is scheduled to hold its elective conference in December.
"We believe that the former chairperson of the AU (African Union) and minister in various capacities‚ cadre Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be suitable as the future president of the ANC. Cadre Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is a tried and tested member of the ANC who served the ANC in various capacities and excelled wherever she was deployed‚" said Maphatsoe.
When asked about the dropping of Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula as the party's second secretary general Maphatsoe denied ever backing Mbalula to be in the top six.
However‚ he said Mbalula was a credible leader and has leadership qualities.
Last week Mbalula threw his weight behind Gauteng premier David Makhura to be the party's secretary general.
Mbalula also tweeted that Magashule was a "definite no no" and would further tear the ANC apart.
Speaking to TimesLIVE last week‚ hours before the MKMVA had made resolutions on their preferred candidates‚ Maphatsoe said he was confident that ANC branches would elect Dlamini-Zuma as ANC president.
"Branches of the ANC are the ones who are going to decide who becomes president of the ANC. We respect comrade Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the leaders of the ANC‚ but our preference has always been comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeding [President Jacob Zuma]‚" Maphatsoe told TimesLIVE at the time.
-TimesLIVE
