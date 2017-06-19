Zuma camp reveals 'top six' slate for ANC election

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have made a pronouncement on who should take the reins as the ANC's next top six leadership and reaffirmed their support for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to be the next leader of the ANC.

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said the association yet again threw its weight behind Dlamini-Zuma as it addressed the media for the first after electing its new leadership.