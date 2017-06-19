The conference was attended by national executive committee members Pallo Jordan and Derek Hanekom.

Ramaphosa‚ who was warmly welcomed by delegates‚ had words for those who are “behaving badly” in the party, saying their actions adversely affect the entire country.

“Where we are right now, our movement is not in a good place. Our country is not in a good place. And now here is where the issue really is important — as we sit here‚ this mighty, glorious African National Congress gives us the platform [from which] to voice our views on behalf of our people.

“It gives us the platform to come up with proposals to see how we will get out of this situation we are in.

“We have a lot of resources. [The situation] is because you have the wrong people in a number of positions.

“Radical economic transformation should lead to inclusive growth and not to the enrichment of just a few or certain families.

“[Those who are “behaving badly”] are affecting the people of South Africa‚” said Ramaphosa to applause.

“The ANC exists for the people of South Africa. The ANC is the parliament of all the people of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa said that when the party implements its policies it must always bear in mind “that we are doing this for the people of this country”.

“Where we are now with the various challenges our movement faces‚ the various challenges that our country faces‚ the economic challenges‚ the junk status that we are in now‚ the economic recession that we are in now … we must come out with practical, workable policies that will bring radical and fundamental changes in the lives of the most vulnerable and poorest of the poor.”

- The Times