“The allegations are a matter of grave concern to many South Africans. State capture is abhorrent and it is something we all as South Africans should not and cannot tolerate.”

Ramaphosa said President Jacob Zuma was not opposed to the establishment of the commission and that he was in the process of consulting with his lawyers on how it should be set up.

“[Zuma] is in a process of consulting his legal advisers to find ways of giving effect to this proposal‚” Ramaphosa said.

This is‚ however‚ contrary to a statement the presidency released this week in which it announced that Zuma would be challenging the Democratic Alliance’s application that he should comply with the remedial action in the Public Protector’s state of capture report.

The Public Protector’s remedial action included that Zuma establish a judicial commission of inquiry.

In the statement‚ the Presidency said Zuma would approach the court to oppose the DA’s application.

Zuma is also legally challenging the Public Protector’s report.

TimesLIVE