Politics

WATCH: Maimane announces that Zille has agreed to step down

13 June 2017 - 11:19 Times Digital
Mmusi Maimane with Helen Zille looks before the rift. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Take a hike Mmusi Maimane with Helen Zille looks before the rift. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has apologised for her offensive tweet about colonialism.

She made the apology at a joint media briefing with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Maimane confirmed that Zille would no longer participate in any party leadership structures but would remain premier of the Western Cape.

In March‚ Zille said on Twitter: "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative‚ think of our independent judiciary‚ transport infrastructure‚ piped water."

But on Tuesday she acknowledged that her comments were insensitive to those who had suffered under colonialism.

"Her acknowledgement is a huge step forward and it's important that she is offering South Africans full acknowledgement and an apology‚" said Maimane.

The parties reached a settlement to avoid a protracted and damaging battle.

Zille has agreed to step back from all political party work‚ except as Western Cape Premier.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Maimane offers Zille a ‘political solution’
Politics
2.
How Gigaba broke the rules to give the Guptas ...
Politics
3.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi is ready to hand over to a ...
Politics
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma is taking us down the Mugabe ...
Politics
5.
Kathrada Foundation calls on ANC MPs to vote ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.