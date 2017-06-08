Zuma could be fired next year, says Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe said it was easier to recall former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008 because he was no longer leader of the ANC, adding that, in Zuma’s case, this would be difficult because he was the incumbent.

“We have six months to go to the national elective conference. Once we go to that we elect a new leadership of the ANC. That is a milestone because beyond that point many things are possible.

“What I am saying is that his term [as state president] ends in 2019, but beyond December the conversation becomes less complex.”

In the past six months Zuma has survived two motions of no confidence against him within the party’s national executive committee.

His supporters are said to have told the last NEC meeting the body had no powers to remove a sitting president.

Mantashe concurred with this view yesterday, saying Zuma could be removed only by a special national conference between now

and December.

Mantashe labelled the calls for the next president of the party to be woman as nothing but a campaign tool. This was seen as a jibe at supporters of former African Union chairman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next president.

- The Times