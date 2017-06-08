How Zuma evades prosecution by ripping the police apart

The investigative journalists say a trove of as many as 200,000 emails they secured show the Guptas looted billions of rands of state funds. Probes by the graft ombudsman, a church group and a team of academics have made similar findings. Zuma and the Guptas, who are in business with the president’s son, deny any wrongdoing.

While the Hawks says it’s investigating the leaked emails, and the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has filed criminal cases against Zuma, the Guptas and several cabinet ministers and state-company executives, no one has been charged or arrested. That is at least partly because politically high-profile cases are rarely prioritized or concluded, a problem compounded by the chaos within the police and prosecuting agency, according to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

‘Deliberately Weakened’

“The criminal justice system has been severely and deliberately weakened,” he said by phone from Cape Town. “This is a deliberate part of state capture. There is no capacity to confront it.”

South Africa has had five permanent or acting police chiefs since Zuma took office eight years ago: Lesetja Mothiba, who took over the post in an acting capacity this month; Khomotso Phahlane, whose temporary contract ended after a police oversight unit implicated him in a graft probe; Riah Phiyega, whose competence and integrity was questioned by a panel that investigated the shooting of 34 mine workers by riot police in 2012 during protests at Lonmin Plc’s Marikana operation; Bheki Cele, who the graft ombudsman found had acted unlawfully when he agreed to pay excessively for office leases; and Jackie Selebi, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption in 2010, and died in 2015.

The Hawks also has an acting head, Yolisa Matakata, who was named to the post in April after the High Court found that Berning Ntlemeza’s appointment in December 2014 was unlawful and irregular because he had lied under oath. Ntlemeza’s predecessor, Anwa Dramat, was suspended over allegations of involvement in the arrest and illegal deportation of four Zimbabweans and resigned. Dramat said he was targeted for conducting probes of “very influential people.”

Bond Selloff

While chief prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, is a permanent appointee, his fitness to hold office was questioned following a 2016 decision to file and later drop graft charges against then-finance minister Pravin Gordhan -- a move that sparked a sell-off in the nation’s rand and bonds. Abrahams is the fourth head the National Prosecuting Authority since Zuma came to power.