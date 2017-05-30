"This concept can’t simply be a reckless rhetoric and put out an empty promise that is intended to hide and to sweep under the carpet the plunder of our resources because sometimes when you listen to it‚ you get a sense that there is a hidden agenda that other people have when they chant this whole concept of radical economic transformation‚" said the deputy president.

"We must keep the interest of our people at heart and ask ourselves: ‘Are all of these being done primarily to advance the interest of our people?' - and we must speedily work to ensure that our economic trajectory is the type that will be organic and must have sufficient legs to be able to benefit our people as a whole from the grassroots level‚" he said.

Discussions around radical economic transformation come at a time when the ANC will be hosting its policy conference in July‚ amid growing calls for its implementation.

"This must not be a talk-down situation where people who are chanting this slogan of economic transformation‚ are doing it just to advance their own interests. Comrades‚ there is much talk about this concept of radical economic transformation that we need to undertake. Radical economic transformation should really be defined more accurately as radical socio-economic transformation because we should not leave the socio part of it‚" added Ramaphosa.

He said that as the country is trying to transform the economy in ways that seek to advance the interest of South Africans‚ the ANC needs to discuss its impact on society and how it is going to reduce inequality‚ poverty and how it will increases employment in the country.

During his speech‚ Ramaphosa narrated the history of Cosatu since its inception‚ praising some of its achievements and said that the federation was still as strong as ever.

Also present at Cosatu's event was ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe who was in a jovial mood throughout Ramaphosa's speech.

- TMG Digital