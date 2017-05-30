MIKE ROUSSOS: Corruption, capture and judicial overreach - What does it mean for SA?

The simple answer is to vote for someone else when the time comes – in three or four or five years time.

Sadly, that answer is not very useful when most citizens feel reluctant to vote for the alternatives to the ruling party – when they can hardly believe that the people who led the struggle to liberate this country now seem to be leading the struggle to steal as much as possible, as quickly as possible. When the opposition parties appear too closely aligned to the past and to those who opposed the liberation struggle, the choices facing voters are confusing.

What is the outcry about “Judicial Overreach” all about?

These concerns have been given prominence by people from the Youth Leagues of some political parties, in certain parts of the country. If we strip out all the jargon and emotion, this is a concern that an unelected group of judges are overriding the decisions of politicians (and the civil servants reporting to them) who were elected by most the voters in our country. This is often typified as an attempt ‘to win through the courts – what you lost through the ballot box’.

As must be obvious from the discussion above, this is misdirected in a number of ways. Elected officials (and the civil servants who report to them) are not elected to do whatever they think is best, when they are trying to carry out the policies advocated by their party. They are elected to do this within the confines of the basic law (or the constitution) to ensure that they do not end up (inadvertently) destroying the fundamental values and principles upon which our democracy was built. These restraints are not there to force them to change their policies – just to ensure that the way they implement them is in accord with the core values enshrined in our democracy. It’s a little bit like the 10 commandments – they don’t spell out exactly what we should do – they just tell us what we should not do while getting on with our lives and our ambitions and our objectives in life.

The Judiciary is not meant to be analogous to a bunch of elected individuals who are there to carry out the popular will of the people who elected them.

The Justices on the Constitutional Court are individuals who emerge from a carefully crafted system that tries to ensure that the best available candidates – from amongst those with the right skills and experience – are chosen to apply their skills to interpret / apply the basic law of the land. As mentioned above – their job is to ensure that the Executive and the Legislature carry out their jobs within the parameters set out in the constitution.

Setting up these Justices against the elected members of the Legislature (or the Executive) is misdirected and inappropriate.

Why the concern about “Judicial Overreach” from some academics and activists?

Our country has a very divided history and the divisions of the past often reach out to influence our current choices. This is inevitable and necessary – but it sometimes leads to absurd results. Concern has been expressed about populist attempts to undermine our judiciary, whenever it acts to ‘reign-in’ our government. Even though the judgements may be accurate critiques of actions that contradict the constitution and need to be corrected, lengthy court judgements are unlikely to be perused by the ordinary person. Most will rely on the interpretation of the politician - who may be upset with this correction and is trying to whip up support. This happens in many ways, usually by trying to malign the institution or the individuals involved. Little attention is focussed on the clearly incorrect policy being advocated - which has been shown to contradict our constitution in some way.

Many are concerned to limit the damage that can be done by such attacks; damage that might lead to attempts to undermine the courts, to try and distort the judicial process. They argue that it may be strategically necessary to ‘tone down’ such judicial interventions, to try and circumvent such damaging reactions. Some would target the judges themselves and try to influence what they say – not because it is incorrect or inaccurate – but because it may be ‘politically inadvisable’. They argue that such judgements may stimulate adverse reactions by politicians who are clearly in the wrong – but who may be able to mobilise the masses against the courts - and as such, should be avoided wherever possible.