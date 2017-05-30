Blade makes cutting remarks in blunt attack on the Guptas

"I don't know what luck does this family have that made them leave their own country of origin and try to take a country that belongs to other people and even worse try to take their wealth and economy; and then we are told they are fighting white monopoly capital‚" he said.

Nzimande‚ who has been part of President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet since he took office in 2009‚ said those speaking against the manner in which the Guptas had an influence on the state would not be blackmailed into not speaking out.

"We say no to Guptarisation of our economy and the state or any other form of capture. Down with state capture‚ down. We speak the truth and we are not greedy for positions‚ so we will serve the people of the country as per our mandate‚" Nzimande said to loud applause.

Nzimande‚ who is also the minister of higher education‚ said nobody would stop them from speaking out about matters concerning the ANC and country because it belonged to South Africans and not certain individuals.

- TMG Digital