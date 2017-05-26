Read the ANC veterans letter calling on MPs to vote Zuma out

We once more appeal to the National Executive Committee of the ANC to ensure that the National Consultative Conference (NCC) - as described in our document “For the sake of our future”) and agreed to by the NEC November 2016 - is organized together with the Veterans and Stalwarts of the Movement and the MK Council in way that will make it (the NCC) as effective as possible to resolve the crisis the Movement is facing. The conference must be seen as an extra-ordinary conference where the leadership of the Movement together with the Veterans and Stalwarts of the ANC and MK Council will have the opportunity to critically analyse all the ills that plague our Movement; develop and agree on corrective measures to turn the Movement around and implement strategies to ensure that the ANC regains its credibility and assume, again, its leadership role of society.

It is the considered view of the Veterans and Stalwarts that a back-to-back NCC with the Policy Conference which includes delegates to the Policy Conference who have not been prepared and mandated to deal with this matter by their Branches is an exercise in futility which may leave our Movement come out of such an NCC in a worse state than it is now. An NCC with representatives of Branches of the ANC can only be meaningful if the issues raised by the Veterans and Stalwarts of the ANC (contained mainly in the “For the Sake of South Africa” Document) were discussed in the Branches of the ANC before coming to participate in such a Consultative Conference. Further, the outcomes of the NCC need to be widely discussed within the ANC and especially by Branches to enable these outcomes to inform policy; the identification of leaders that will steer the ANC back to what the masses of our people know it to be; and, the electoral processes leading to the elective conference the end of the year;

The meeting of Stalwarts and Veterans today agreed unanimously that we can only proceed to a national consultative conference on the terms that we have repeatedly stated in the many meetings with the ANC leadership and as enunciated in our document. The ANC dear comrades, is falling apart as you meet and the country, supporters and members of the ANC are looking for leadership that must and should take us out of this ‘nightmare’. As Stalwarts and Veterans we are also stating categorically that if the NEC does not make a clear and unambiguous statement on the NCC and there is no agreement to have such a NCC, the 101+ will consider calling for a national "dialogue" (name to be determined) to discuss the crisis in the ANC and the country and what is to be done

We also appeal to the rest of the leadership of the ANC throughout all its structure – from Branches throughout the country, to all the regions and Provinces to take a stand and defend our revolution, our organization, and our democratically elected Government from those in leadership positions who are part of state capture project in their own interests. We all have an obligation to ensure that our Movement continues its commitment to serve the people of South Africa, consistent with the objectives of the ANC as represented by the leaders under whom many of us (Veterans and Stalwarts of the ANC) served, such as Inkosi Albert Luthuli, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela.

As members of the NEC it is in your power, collectively, to ensure that all members of the ANC are part of a Movement that is a servant of the people and not an instrument for self-enrichment and corrupt practices. We must ensure that all members of the ANC and civil servants within our democratically elected government, and in all spheres of government, act consistently to address the challenges of the eradication of the legacy of apartheid colonialism and therefore such ills as poverty, underdevelopment, unemployment, and racial and gender inequality as well as ensuring that there is zero tolerance to self-interest and corruption. In particular we call on all civil servants and other professionals in all sectors of our society to resist the Project of state capture and expose it wherever it manifests itself.