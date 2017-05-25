SABC radio reported that the IFP had won 14 of the 17 wards after Wednesday's poll.

The Independent Electoral Commission is scheduled to announce the official results at 10am‚ while the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is expected to announce unofficial results a bit earlier.

A win by the IFP would signal a comeback for the party‚ which lost the municipality in 2011 at the hands of a fractious ANC/NFP coalition.

While there was a nervous wait for the official results‚ the IFP looked set to control the uMzinyathi District Municipality.

This is a developing story.

-TMG Digital/TimesLIVE