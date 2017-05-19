The two men deny that they murdered Mosweu. They say he jumped off a bakkie as they were transporting him to the police station‚ where they had taken him after they found him stealing sunflowers.

Doorewaard and Schutte were each granted bail of R5‚000 earlier this month‚ triggering renewed anger among black Coligny residents.

Magistrate Magaola Foso said bail was not meant to be punitive.

"The court is satisfied that both applicants have no previous convictions‚ they are gain fully employed‚ both permanently reside in Coligny‚ that they both intend to plead not guilty‚ that they will stand trial‚ that they will not interfere with state witnesses and the police investigation and not conceal or destroy evidence."

But the decision sparked a wave of violence. At the time‚ the EFF said it would oppose bail.

EFF North West spokesperson Papiki Babuile told TMG Digital that the protest was going ahead.

"We will be starting at 10am and moving to the police station for our protest‚" he said.

"Our leader Julius Malema said that he would be joining us if he was available. If he cannot come‚ the march will he led by provincial leadership and other national leaders‚" he said.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Malema would not be taking part in the protest.

