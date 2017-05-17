It's ANC against Zuma as Brian Molefe scandal grows

“Politically and ethically the reinstatement stinks to high heaven,” Aubrey Matshiqi, an independent political analyst, said. “It seems to me that power has become so dispersed -- that some power lies in the state, some power lies in the government, some power lies in powerful economic actors, some power lies in powerful families.”

Molefe’s reinstatement has exposed widening rifts within the ANC and between some party leaders and Zuma’s government. It’s revived scrutiny of the influence wielded by the Guptas, who are in business with the president’s son, Duduzane, and means investors must digest yet another surprise appointment, less than two months after Zuma replaced Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in a sweeping late-night cabinet overhaul.

ANC officials told the government that it should rescind Molefe’s reappointment at a meeting Monday attended by Zuma, party Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday. Action should be taken immediately, he said. The Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s main opposition party, filed a court application on May 15 to set aside Molefe’s appointment.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe didn’t pick up a call seeking comment and the utility’s media desk didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Molefe’s second day back was already off to a poor start after former South African Minerals Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi alleged the CEO was present during a 2015 meeting when Eskom Chairman Ngubane tried to pressure the then-minister into suspending Glencore Plc’s mining licenses in the country during a dispute between the two companies. Ngubane threatened to go to the president if the request was refused, Ramatlhodi said.

At the time, Eskom and Glencore were locked in a dispute after the utility refused to amend a supply contract for Glencore’s Optimum Coal Holdings that had become unprofitable. Eskom fined the producer about 2 billion rand ($153 million) because its fuel didn’t meet specifications. Glencore later agreed to sell Optimum to Tegeta Exploration & Resources Ltd., which is part-owned by the Guptas and part-owned by Duduzane.

Zuma, the Guptas and Molefe have all denied any wrongdoing. Ramatlhodi’s claims are “preposterous,” Ngubane told reporters in Cape Town on Tuesday morning. He spoke after appearing at a conference in place of Molefe, who had been scheduled to speak but didn’t arrive.