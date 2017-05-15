The minister, the minister's wife and the other lady

Buhle bit back, and in the ensuing fallout details of how the two women fought for Malusi's affections were dredged up and consumed with alacrity by those who thrive on gossip.

Apart from a request for the press to leave his family alone, Malusi has remained wisely silent as the storm rages. He and Norma have displayed their solidarity by eating sushi together in Cape Town.

Perhaps he is filled with shame and regret, but a small part of him might well be enjoying this different role — the big man desired by two beauties. It must make a change from having to answer awkward financial questions.

Whatever his feelings on the matter, the focus of the firestorm has been on the war between the two women. Very little has been said about the actions of the man who caused all the trouble in the first place.

The timeline of the complicated affair can be somewhat confusing to anyone who missed the first round of hostilities.

In a nutshell: the Gigabas got married in August 2014, a few weeks after Buhle, also known as "Boo Slayer" the minimally clad Instagram queen, claimed to have begun an online affair with Malusi. Malusi later denied the claim. Buhle got mad. Norma retaliated. Buhle apologised but, according to her records, carried on carrying on with Malusi.

Norma got madder and called Buhle a prostitute. Buhle stopped apologising and got nasty. Norma stood her ground and, eventually, Buhle went away and everyone forgot all about it.