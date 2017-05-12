Super Zuma swoops on Cyril after KZN campaign spree

Zuma said he would refer the matter to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe.

"The PEC mandated the [ANC] provincial officials to formally raise this matter with the secretary-general for the attention of the national executive committee. This tendency is both divisive and introduces a completely new, but also dangerous, culture," said Zuma.

While on a two-day door-to-door campaign in Nquthu recently, Ramaphosa snuck out to the eMalahleni region in Newcastle to address a forum purportedly organised by the SA National Civic Organisation.

He returned to Nquthu to continue with the campaign. However, the ANC was hopping mad over his detour. This was compounded by the fact that he was seen with former premier Senzo Mchunu at the Sanco event.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli said it was clear the deputy president was behaving in a factional manner.

A few days later, while in Durban for the World Economic Forum , Ramaphosa also went to the Nazareth Baptist Church in Empangeni without informing the ANC's regional leadership.

When confronted, Ramaphosa questioned why his visit should be viewed as factional just because he was with Mchunu, and not provincial ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala.

He said both were senior ANC leaders. However, Zuma was hearing none of it.

"For example, treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize recently went to a family function in Msinga and he informed the leadership of the province and we sent the regional chair of Inkosi Bhambatha and a PEC member to be with him. This is the norm and we are not about to break it," he said.

National ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said: "The party has not received the complaint from the KwaZulu-Natal leadership."

- The Times