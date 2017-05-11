Politics

How to ensure Africa's elections are free and fair

'A free and fair election involves more than what happens on the day itself. It relates to what happens between elections'

11 May 2017 - 15:53 Olusegun Obasanjo and Greg Mills
Olesegun Obasanjo. Picture: REUTERS
Olesegun Obasanjo. Picture: REUTERS

The Zambian government has recently jailed the leader of the opposition, Hakainde Hichilema, on treason charges. The catalyst was a traffic incident involving rival motorcades. The stage to this extreme action was however set earlier with a contested election result in August 2016. And this reflects a wider, regional pattern, not least in the repetition of flawed Zimbabwean elections, contested outcomes in Mozambique and Lesotho, and the ongoing ‘non-election’ in the ‘Democratic’ Republic of Congo.

These specific events also indicate a deeper malaise in the absence of a system of government which encourages a loyal opposition, a system of government whereby oppositions can oppose the actions of an executive even though their loyalty to the source of the government's power is unquestioned. This fundamentally reflects perceptions of the legitimacy of governments. This, in turn, relates to the strength of local and international institutions, and the health of electoral processes. 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Girlfriend gives up Gigaba's Gupta ghosts
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa gaining ground as Zuma camp ...
Politics
3.
Bathabile Dlamini gets new R1.3 million luxury ...
Politics
4.
Attempt to halt ANC meeting falls flat
Politics
5.
Northern Cape reshuffle draws ‘disgust’
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.