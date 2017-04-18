Editorial : Your countrymensee right throughyou, Mr President

First the marches against President Jacob Zuma were racist; now the campaigners are also anti-black. This is the latest rhetoric from our president — as he was speaking at the Twelve Apostles Christ Church’s Easter service in Umgababa, south of Durban, on Sunday.A week ago, Zuma described as racists the thousands of South Africans staging marches countrywide to push him out of office.” Placards at the marches depicting monkeys indicated that our white counterparts view black people as less of human beings or subhuman‚”said Zuma.” We cannot allow racists to take our country backwards. ”Fast forward to this past Sunday and the president was at it again.”

Our people must be able to control‚ administer and enjoy the economy. .. now you must be removed because you are trying to make black people wiser‚”Zuma said.” You saw the people in those marches‚ the type of people who have never marched before.”He must find it a bit disturbing how South Africans of all races have come together to call for his ousting.

There were plenty of photographs showing black and white protesters holding hands,marching together and waving carefully crafted home-made posters, all demanding the same thing: Zuma must go.Many an observer pointed out that Zuma had managed to unite South Africa.

Zuma’s arch-rival Julius Malema was opportunistic enough to take advantage of the wave of patriotism, saying at Wednesday’s march: “We have united for the purpose of taking back our beautiful country. . .” If not wanting Zuma is racist‚ then we are proud racists!”Playing the race card in a bid to divide the nonracial anti-Zuma movement is amis judgment on the part of the president.

South Africans are not that stupid.We see right through you, Mr President.