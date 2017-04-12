Zuma celebrates as second mass march against him takes place

But Zuma will be at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown attending his 75th birthday rally, organised by the ANC.

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was, together with his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, axed by Zuma, angering South Africans, is celebrating his 68th birthday on the same day.

Gordhan told The Times that his plans for his birthday were "very simple - relax and spend the day with the family".

Yesterday Zuma was in Westonaria, on the West Rand, visiting an Agri-Park project.

He appeared unconcerned by the growing calls for his removal and made no mention of today's march in Pretoria. He beamed when the gathered crowd burst into Happy Birthday. The crowd was invited to join in today's celebrations by the Westonaria municipality.

The president is facing a no-confidence debate in parliament, which might have to be postponed. The Constitutional Court has decided to hear the UDM's urgent application that it order a secret ballot in the vote and the contesting parties must file their affidavits.

Former president Thabo Mbeki yesterday urged MPs to put the country first - not their party - when voting on the no-confidence motion. He said the Constitutional Court had clarified the role of MPs in its Nkandla judgment, in which it criticised parliament for not rapping Zuma over the knuckles and failing to implement the findings of the public protector.

Mbeki said MPs must act as the voice of the people, "not the voice of the political parties to which they belong".

As the political landscape continued to fracture, the SA Communist Party in Gauteng broke with the organisation's sentiments about Zuma' s leadership, saying it would not be throwing its weight behind the Pretoria march because the EFF and DA were "bourgeois".

The provincial SACP's views are contrary to those of the national leadership, which held a special provincial council at the weekend and resolved that Zuma should resign because of his cabinet reshuffle and its consequences.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the march was not a numbers game but was intended to deliver a message.

"Even if we are five, the message will be conveyed that Zuma is causing havoc. This [has] sent a chilling message to investors and resulted in our country's investment status being downgraded to junk, which impacts negatively on our economy."

Holomisa urged marchers to ensure the protest was peaceful.

"We cannot say we are ousting a rogue president but then engage in hooliganism," he said.

Marchers will start gathering at Church Square at 9am. The march to the Union Buildings is scheduled to start at noon and is expected to end at 4pm.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said yesterday that the deployment of police to control the march had already begun.

He said the police had been told that at least 10000 people were expected to take part in the march.

"We will have adequate numbers and equipment deployed," said Phahlane.

"To ensure law and order, and that the march is peaceful, we call on the organisers to ensure that they have enough marshals to assist us. The success of tomorrow depends on all South Africans working together."

He warned that "those who try to commit violence" would be "dealt with".

Police being deployed for the march "know what is expected of them, in terms of exercising restraint and stopping any violence or intimidation", Phahlane said.

- The Times