Nine trialists were brought to (the apartheid) court late in 1990. All of them proud‚ committed‚ revolutionary subjects of the ANC‚ both from its political and its military underground.

More particularly‚ these men and women represented the qualities of an ANC and SACP cadre of that time. Each of them went through the fire — political education‚ taught in "The Constructive Method"‚ mentored in the ways of being a disciplined‚ thoughtful‚ militant and selfless revolutionary.

Two had already previously served long term prison sentences on The Island‚ and some had already spent multiple periods in security detention. This was a unity of young and old (youngest being Anesh‚ 21 and eldest being Billy‚ I think‚ 67)‚ men and women‚ with no regard to race or ethnicity. Just a deep commitment to a better future for our country‚ for ALL our people. What I witnessed on Sunday — seemingly orchestrated — was a blight on this proud tradition and culture. It was disgraceful.

The Operation Vula triailists were granted indemnity in 1991. They‚ together with hundreds of other ANC comrades‚ dedicated themselves to working towards a non-racial‚ non-sexist and democratic South Africa. A South Africa that would see an end to apartheid and that would usher in a future in which all citizens would get a chance to improve their lives.

What we have now is a serious threat to that historic mission. Some have usurped power‚ have begun to threaten our constitutional paradigm and are‚ it seems‚ intent on furthering their own enrichment.

It's time to defend our hard-earned gains‚ and to do this within and outside of our movement. It's time for a broad unity to stem the decay and speak with one voice for a renewal of our historical mission.

Starting today (Monday) we have 8 Days. Make them 8 days that shake our beloved country. 8 Days to a motion of no confidence. 8 days of encouraging each of my network to find and lobby an ANC MP. 8 days in which I will work tirelessly to persuade our own comrades. 8 Days in which there is a pregnant possibility of ridding ourselves of this home-grown disaster of a State President. A luta Continua. Matla KiArona. Amandla!

- Patel is a former deputy-general of the Department of Transport and was arrested for his role as an operative in the ANC's Operation Vula mission

- TMG Digital