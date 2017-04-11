“Our tradition has always been to respect the views of others‚ to listen‚ to learn‚ to accept constructive criticism. It is therefore‚ with deep concern that we hear of anonymous threats to individuals and families who have raised their concerns about the present state of the movement and the need for honest introspection. Threats‚ intimidation and violence have no place in our country‚ irrespective of their source.”

The group of ANC veterans‚ who are signatories to the document For The Sake of Our Future‚ have been calling for the ruling party to hold a consultative congress in which the crisis facing the country could be discussed.

On Friday a group in military gear stood outside Luthuli House to make sure none of the protesters on the day would protest at the headquarters of the ANC in downtown Johannesburg.

Stalwarts were also disappointed with the disruption of the Ahmed Kathrada memorial service in Durban on Sunday by the ANC Youth League.

“It is an insult not only to Uncle Kathy’s memory but an insult to all who have sacrificed so much in the name of participatory democracy‚ non-racialism and non-sexism‚” the stalwarts said.

“Could this unrepresentative minority not see the irony of disrupting a memorial service for a comrade who spent more time in jail than the life-span of many of the disruptors; could they not see the irony of disrupting a memorial service for a comrade who had dedicated his time since his release from jail to uplift the youth of our country.”

- TMG Digital