She said that she has been victimised in ANC structures for standing for the truth‚ revealing a sense of expectation that this could happen again.

“I once more choose to see the 7 April 2017 marches across the country as not conspiracies of white monopoly capital but genuine concerns of the majority of marchers. I am a product of history. The marches I witnessed across the country were not different from women’s march against pass laws. They were the same as the March against Mike Gatting’s disregard for International Sanctions against apartheid South Africa‚” Khoza wrote.

She then fires a bullet.

“Politics of patronage has finally claimed the sanity of my ANC leadership. A triumphant story has turned tragic in my life time. The ANC is defining itself out of power when the majority of its people remain trapped in poverty‚ joblessness‚ dependency on state social grants.

“The South African tragedy is an African continent catastrophe. I wish my ANC leaders could see what I see. I wish my ANC leadership could feel what I feel. I wish they can understand that indecision is tantamount to giving DA‚ EFF ... power on a silver platter.”