How Zuma camp mocked junk status, foreign investors

One close Zuma ally, Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, told a WhatsApp chat group: “It’s actually better Western investors will pull back and we have an opportunity to bring them back in our own terms, after we have consolidated our relations with Africa and Brics. We must rearrange our foreign debt repayments.”

Another member of the so-called Black Empowerment Foundation chat group, close Zuma associate and SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni, replied to Mokonyane: “I concur cdes. Let the rand fall and rise and emerge with the masses.”

While Zuma, once again, emerged victorious after a meeting of the ANC’s extended national working committee, which many had hoped, in vain, would censure him, the economy will be the biggest loser, with some R80-billion wiped off banking stocks alone in less than a week, and the rand falling against the dollar.

Economists have also warned that the downgrade will hit the poor hard, as the cost of borrowing rises and a faltering rand plays havoc with the cost of imported goods, especially fuel.

But South Africans’ concerns for their futures, their investments and their pensions were not shared by the inner circle. As tens of thousands of South Africans marched on Friday in an unprecedented show of protest against Zuma’s misrule, the president’s allies gloated.

Another Zuma ally, Black Business Council president Danisa Baloyi, told the group: “Who really cares?

Many South Africans don’t have billions on the stock exchange. Those with money should transform this economy. Most black people are born in junk status so they aren’t bothered.”

