COMMENT: The speech a future ANC leader should give

On this, which is our current path, the test of loyalty is not to our country or even the ruling party, but to a tiny clique of interests. It is not to those historically disadvantaged by apartheid, or to those who are today without jobs.

This path is now termed a radical economic agenda, the purpose we are told is to deal with the vestiges of white minority capitalism. But that’s not the real target. Its aim is to deflect attention away from actions intent on carving up the economy. These benefits accrue principally to a tiny elite who had nothing to do with the struggle, and who thrive on the corruption of their government relationships.

This path contains an agenda where the institutions of state are used as the vehicles for such enrichment, where governance is sidelined and undermined, where ignorance, pliability and personal loyalty rather than professionalism, probity and patriotism are the qualities sought of the administration. It’s one where security agencies act in the interest of a small minority.

In this environment public expression is no longer taken as a sign of the health of our society, and of our democracy, but of its excesses. Along this path, rather than the judiciary being a reflection of the people’s will, its findings and rulings are increasingly ignored, to the cost of our cherished constitution.

This scenario is one of low growth, high debt, increasing costs, falling employment, rising inflation, growing lawlessness. It’s where a lack of investor confidence hurts the poor and the jobless the most. It is where South Africa operates for the few at the expense of the many. It’s an economy where political connections trump private enterprise, where the power of patronage is greater than that of good ideas, where the rewards of public procurement and tenderpreneurs rule over investment and skills.

We wanted democracy. Now we have warlordism by ballot. This is a South Africa not of merit; rather, at best, of mediocrity.

Today, I offer you something different.

I offer a fresh path, one of hope and prosperity for all, born out of a concern about the plight of the unemployed and the blight of endemic hopelessness. They speak of my desire to put governance, growth and people first. These are the tenets of the ANC, they are what we struggled for, and they are what we now risk losing.

It is not a question of turning left or right at these crossroads. We should not be blinded by false ideological promises, of radicalism and populism. We need pragmatism and delivery, concern and care, without which we risk inequality, disadvantage, trauma and violence.

We require much more than grandstanding to fix things, to chart a new direction. We have to publically defend the institutions which safeguard our rights. We need to get organised. And we have to have a plan for growth and redistribution.

We need to level the playing field in terms of education, skills, health and access to the levers to create wealth. We have to give title to houses, not talk land expropriation without compensation. We have to invest in infrastructure, not seek to skim from contracting. We need a national plan that is more than an unheeded statement and empty promise, but a living, working commitment to a better life for all.

So, how will I go about realising this?

In a democracy, we cannot expect to lead through our positions alone. Authority comes from our actions. This emerges from what we do, the people we serve through, how we persuade others through our bearing, and the manner in which we accept responsibility.

We need to reset our politics in the same way that brought the apartheid regime to its knees, through uniting South Africans, in business, civil society, and the unions. Divided we, not Zuma, will fall.

Yet words are cheap, no matter my commitment to the struggle, to the organisation I have served my whole political life. I am not going to leave the ANC, or resign my position, since that is exactly what President Zuma would like me to do. Instead, I urge ANC members to vote with their conscience in the vote of no-confidence in the national assembly.

My conscience is clear. President Zuma must go.