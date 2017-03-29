RAY HARTLEY: The story of the very political funeral of Ahmed Kathrada

Speculation was immediately rife that Zuma would finally go ahead with the firing of Gordhan and Jonas and the markets reacted by hammering the rand, which had been at a 20-month high on Monday morning.

That evening, Zuma met with the ANC’s top six – the structure with which he was obliged to share his cabinet decisions since the disaster of December 2015 - presumably to brief them on his plans.

Engagements were cancelled and Gordhan boarded a plane for South Africa on Monday evening. While he was making his way south somewhere high over central Africa, Kathrada passed away.

By the time Gordhan landed, the political reality of Kathrada’s passing had dawned on Zuma.

Kathrada was no friend of the president. A year before, he had penned a blunt letter over Zuma’s failure to abide by the constitution and other failings, culminating with the sentence: “Today I appeal to our president to submit to the will of the people and resign.”

Kathrada was firmly in the ANC camp that wanted Zuma out.

Zuma knew that there would be a nationally televised funeral, which would turn into a pro-Gordhan rally if he were to proceed with his plan.

So, having summoned Gordhan back to the country urgently, he did nothing and said nothing.