POLITICS LIVE: Has Gordhan's budget performance given Zuma second thoughts?

It is noteworthy that this was the week in which the ANC's chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, publicly stated his support for Cyril Ramaphosa as the next president.

He told Bloomberg: "The ANC created the position of deputy president precisely so that you have a person who is ready to take over should anything happen to the president."

*Update: Molefe was eventually sworn in on Thursday

The budget speech itself was politically loaded. Gordhan appropriated Zuma's 'radical economic transformation' rhetoric, dropped the 'radical' and fleshed out an agenda for 'inclusive growth'.

He took a populist pot shot at the super-rich, announcing a new 45% tax rate for earnings over R1,5-million, and threw more billions at financing tertiary education.

He lashed the 'collusive' banks and promised more regulation.

It was a vigorously social-democratic budget which sought to defend the Treasury against the accusation that it favoured 'white monopoly capital', but it did not slide into fiscal indiscipline.

His announcement that government spending would grow at a rate higher than inflation in the near term despite receding revenue would normally have been regarded as irresponsible.

But, against the backdrop of the baying of the loudest voices in the Zuma camp for Zimbabwe-style reforms, it went by barely noticed.

Gordhan and his budget were well-received by MPs and he drew loud cheers. He shook the president's hand and they pretended that all was well.

Zuma may well have been given pause for thought. But the restless populists will soon be talking in his ear once more.