POLITICS LIVE: Has Gordhan's budget performance given Zuma second thoughts?
Gordhan's supporters appear to have won a titanic battle behind the scenes over the planned swearing in of Brian Molefe
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget speech has come and gone amid a swirl of speculation that President Jacob Zuma wished to remove him from the Treasury.
So, is Gordhan more or less likely to be reshuffled following his performance in Parliament?
His most likely replacement, Brian Molefe, now apparently an active member of two ANC branches in two provinces, was set to be sworn in ahead of his budget speech.
This would have made for compelling political theatre, particularly for those wanting him to take over from Gordhan. He would have been sworn in to loud applause and would have taken his seat to listen to Gordhan.
After the speech, he would have been asked for his comment and he would have gone out of his way to support Gordhan and to indicate that he would have delivered pretty much the same budget. Perhaps he would have even praised Gordhan.
He would have been granted a speaking slot during the budget debate where he would have outlined his vision for the country's finances.
And, somewhere in the coming weeks, he would have been moved into the Treasury.
But it was not to be. Gordhan's supporters appear to have won a titanic battle behind the scenes over the planned swearing in. First he was to have been sworn in, then this was called off. Then it was on again and then, hours before the speech, it was off again.
It is noteworthy that this was the week in which the ANC's chief whip, Jackson Mthembu, publicly stated his support for Cyril Ramaphosa as the next president.
He told Bloomberg: "The ANC created the position of deputy president precisely so that you have a person who is ready to take over should anything happen to the president."
*Update: Molefe was eventually sworn in on Thursday
The budget speech itself was politically loaded. Gordhan appropriated Zuma's 'radical economic transformation' rhetoric, dropped the 'radical' and fleshed out an agenda for 'inclusive growth'.
He took a populist pot shot at the super-rich, announcing a new 45% tax rate for earnings over R1,5-million, and threw more billions at financing tertiary education.
He lashed the 'collusive' banks and promised more regulation.
It was a vigorously social-democratic budget which sought to defend the Treasury against the accusation that it favoured 'white monopoly capital', but it did not slide into fiscal indiscipline.
His announcement that government spending would grow at a rate higher than inflation in the near term despite receding revenue would normally have been regarded as irresponsible.
But, against the backdrop of the baying of the loudest voices in the Zuma camp for Zimbabwe-style reforms, it went by barely noticed.
Gordhan and his budget were well-received by MPs and he drew loud cheers. He shook the president's hand and they pretended that all was well.
Zuma may well have been given pause for thought. But the restless populists will soon be talking in his ear once more.
Please login or register to comment.