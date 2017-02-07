POLITICS LIVE: What the state of the nation will tell us about the state of the Zuma

It is, by now, a well-worn narrative which has benefited from editing by the ideologues that have coalesced around him as he has come under increasing attack.

The narrative is, in summary, that he has been courageously attempting to transform South Africa, but has been prevented from doing so by powerful forces acting for the capitalist establishment.

According to this account, this grouping is so powerful and influential that it never makes its views known under its own name. Instead, it cuts BEE deals and talks earnestly about economic empowerment to disguise its true motive: the protection of the interests of an elite which was born in the maw of the apartheid state and which continues to secretly wish for its return.

Once such a narrative establishes its premise that there are hidden forces behind everything, the next step is not difficult to take. This hidden enemy is so sophisticated that it may take the guise of an ANC stalwart, or even a minister, such as Pravin Gordhan, whom Zuma himself was hypnotised into appointing.

The well-disguised enemy is everywhere - in newspaper articles, in public protector reports, in court judgements, in opposition parties, in foreign embassies, why, even in the very heart of Luthuli House.

It would be refreshing if Zuma were to share this vision with the nation rather than only in obscure meetings with the ANC Youth League.

Perhaps he will finally spell out the plan for ‘radical economic transformation’ which he has been so successfully duped into not implementing.

The president might not be well acquainted with the state of the nation, but at least, for once, the nation would know the true state of its president.