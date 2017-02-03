Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has hit back at the “lies” and “false news” purportedly spread by her successor Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Speaking to the Citizen‚ Madonsela responded to comments made by Mkhwebane on Thursday‚ when she addressed journalists on her first 100 days in office.

Mkhwebane said she got off to “bumpy start” as a result of the negative news reports which referred to her as a spy‚ a Gupta puppet and a President Protector.

She also acknowledged she was stepping into big shoes‚ due to the popularity of her predecessor‚ Madonsela.

Madonsela told the Citizen Mkhwebane's press conference was the last straw.

Madonsela denied owing almost R500 000 to the state after her son crashed her state-provided BMW years ago‚ after driving it without her permission.

“I’ve noted the false news about the car and Advocate Mkhwebane and I supposedly working together. I’ve maintained silence because I believe that’s a proper thing to do but it’s not true that I still have to pay the money for the car or that I abused any car‚" Madonsela told The Citizen.

"On the car being used after [my time in] office‚ I was given a letter from VIP Protection at SAPS to do so and advised by the head at a meeting on 14 October. She never objected to me‚ asked for the car or indicated I would be charged [an amount of money]‚" Madonsela said.

Madonsela's shadow has loomed large over Mkhwebane's term in office‚ since the former public protector released her State of Capture report on her final day in office‚ leaving the incumbent to handle the subsequent fall-out.

Mkhwebane came under fire over staff suddenly departing the office. She also told Parliament that morale was low among staff at the office - a move that some commentators interpreted as a dig at Madonsela.

