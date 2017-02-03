POLITICS LIVE: Great. Now Zuma has alienated China

So, let’s unpack this decision. It is important to note that the Bank of China is, like most Chinese financial institutions, owned by the Chinese government, which has a 64% stake.

China is anything but free-wheeling when it comes to global business dealings. You can be sure that the Bank of China’s decision on such a politically sensitive matter would have been canvassed with the Chinese government. The decision to shut the account, which came from “someone higher up in the bank”, was a clear signal that the Chinese government is less than impressed with President Jacob Zuma and his ties with the Gupta business empire.

Bear in mind that China, South Korea, France and Russia are all interested in South Africa’s nuclear build programme. Which is all good and well, except for one thing: The Russians have let it slip that they have already sealed the deal. This has been denied by South Africa, but it has steadfastly refused to make public the contents of a ‘memorandum’ of understanding reached between South Africa and Russia on the deal.

South Africa’s relations with China have been the centrepiece of Zuma’s BRICS pivot which aims to position the country as a member of the non-West. But now he has angered the most important player in BRICS and, dare one say, in global trade now that the US is choosing isolation and tariff barriers.

It’s one thing to alienate ‘white monopoly capital’, it’s another to severely damage your country’s global stature with China, which appears to be exactly what Zuma has done.