POLITICS LIVE: After the Gupta chorus comes Zuma's aria

Despite conceding the central legal point, they used the stage provided by the court papers to sing a song of political intrigue. It's lyrics identified Gordhan as a political campaigner for 'white monopoly capital' and its many devils.

Cue the ANC Youth League, stage left, which picked up the tune with more venom about 'white monopoly capital'. Cue the Twitter trolls (by now '#WMC' was a hashtag), paid and unpaid, who screeched out their horror.

Then the stage went dark and quiet as the scenery (the white-clothed trestle tables of a cabinet lekgotla) was shuffled about.

Then enter Zuma to sing his aria, its notes familiar after the chorus.

This from this morning's Business Day article:

President Jacob Zuma hit out at the Treasury at the ANC’s lekgotla for frustrating the party’s economic transformation agenda, sources who attended last week’s three-day meeting said.

The sources said Zuma had criticised the Treasury for not availing funds for certain projects, saying his ministers constantly complained about being inadequately resourced by the Treasury to carry out their mandates.

This appears to confirm the speculation that Zuma desires a Cabinet reshuffle in which Gordhan would lose his job. Two years ago, Zuma would simply have gone ahead and fired Gordhan, but, following the Des van Rooyen disaster of December 2015, he can no longer do so.

The ANC leadership won't easily condone a reshuffle, especially one involving the finance ministry.

His approach now seems to be to create a political climate which lays the basis for Gordhan's removal. And so we have this orchestra of surrogates tuning up their instruments for his battle hymn, to be sung some time before his show is canned in December.