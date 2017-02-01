As the Premier of Gauteng‚ I accept the Report and will fully and urgently implement its recommendations without any reservation or delay. It is clear from the Report that there has been both improper and negligent conduct on the part of officials in the Department of Health in implementation of the policy de-institutionalisation of mental health. As a result‚ many of our beloved citizens have died‚ causing severe pain and anguish among the bereaved families.

I deeply regret the tragic loss of so many lives under the care of our provincial government as a result of the action taken by officials in the Gauteng Department of Health to transfer patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs that were not ready.

On 06 December 2016‚ I made a commitment in the Gauteng Legislature in which I expressed my unhappiness with how the de-institutionalisation was handled. I promised‚ should the investigation find that that was improper conduct or negligence‚ action will be taken to hold those responsible accountable. I also made the same commitment to the affected and bereaved families when I met them on 15 December 2016.

I take the improper and negligent actions of our officials in a very serious light that must lead to serious consequences and accountability.

Resignation of MEC Qedani Mahlangu

I would like to announce that‚ last night‚ I received letter from Ms Qedani Mahlangu tendering her resignation as the MEC for Health and a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature. I have accepted her resignation. Like all Members of our Provincial Executive Council‚ she fully understands that if something goes profoundly wrong in your area of responsibility and executive authority‚ you have to take direct accountability and not pass the buck to junior officials.

Accordingly‚ I intend to appoint the former Deputy Minister of Health and former MEC for Health‚ Dr Gwen Ramakgopa‚ as the new MEC for Health‚ pending the amendment of the ANC list at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) and her swearing in as a member of the GPL. Dr. Gwen Ramakgopa's depth of experience and expertise in the public health sector will help us to overhaul mental health and sustain some of the general improvements that we have been making in the public health system in our province.

In the meantime‚ MEC for Social Development‚ Ms Nandi Mayathula-Khoza will act as the MEC for Health over the next few days.