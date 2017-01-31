Ramaphosa warns ANC is 'under severe strain'

“There are instances where internal ANC processes have been infiltrated by individuals and companies seeking preferential access to state business,” Ramaphosa, 64, said according to an e-mailed copy of a speech that he delivered Monday in George in the Western Cape province. “Building the unity of the ANC and the alliance is therefore the most important and urgent task of the moment.”

Ramaphosa, who also is the deputy president of the ANC, is seen as being among the front-runners to replace Zuma, 74, who is scheduled to step down as the party’s leader in December and end his second term as president in 2019. Zuma may be considering appointing his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to his cabinet to ease her path to succeed him, government officials have said.

Zuma told state-owned Motsweding FM radio on Jan. 12 the ANC is ready for a female leader and the job won’t automatically go to his deputy, Ramaphosa.

- Bloomberg