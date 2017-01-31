Inside Patricia De Lille's bitter power struggle with Helen Zille

One hears rumours that the weekly ‘de-briefing’ Zille/de Lille breakfasts are no more. There was trouble, it is said between them over the poo thrower being appointed to the city administration on a salary of some R700 000 a year. When I asked Zille about this issue – whether an ex-poo thrower should keep his job in the DA city administration – at her book launch last October Not Without a Fight, Zille declined to comment. It clearly was a point of contention even then. The poo thrower (and former ANC councillor), Loyiso Nkohla, remains in his job.

In recent weeks there has been much dissension in the DA Cape Town metro caucus – the DA city councillors representing wards and proportional council lists. In one sub-council, the party’s choice of candidate for sub-council chairperson – a sort of mini-mayor – in the Kuils River area lost to an outsider. Four councillors were suspended. They remain suspended. Another matter which has muddied the DA political waters for De Lille has been the decision by the DA federal legal commission to find two councillors guilty of not following procurement rules in the city. This relates to the two councillors – DA chief whip Shaun August and DA councillor Matthew Kempthorne – who procured party T-shirts during the 2016 municipal election campaign without following the party’s tender processes.

The two were fined R50 000 each, an amount which they can pay over 10 months. The two have been given suspended membership terminations. August was appointed chief whip by De Lille after the municipal elections in 2016. In terms of the termination rules, a councillor who is found guilty of a second offence during the next five years will be kicked out of the party – and would lose all positions.

DA is struggling to keep extended caucus happy

De Lille indicated that she was changing her mayoral committee in line with the restructuring of the city. It was during the in-fighting in the city caucus as ambitious mayoral committee members and aspirant committee members flexed their muscles, that JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for security, beat De Lille’s favoured candidate for caucus chairperson. Smith beat Brett Herron, the mayoral committee member for transport services. Herron had significantly gained top spot on the party’s list for the Cape Town city council.