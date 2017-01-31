ANC cuts provinces out of leadership decision

The move is intended to counter “slate” politics, which result in the processes of the party being undermined to deliver a “manufactured” outcome.

“All nominations for leadership from branches will be consolidated nationally by the electoral commission,” said ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, reading an NEC statement.

“Regions and provinces can observe. The reason we are taking this route is because if we don't we are going to have nominations driven by slates.”

Mantashe said branch nominations would be sealed and consolidated at “a central point”.

The NEC decision was made in the wake of the rise of a formidable ANC faction known as “the Premier League”, which comprises North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, and his counterparts in Mpumalanga. David Mabuza, and the Free State, Ace Magashule.

They are backed by the ANC Youth League and the party‘s women‘s league in their preference for outgoing African Union commission chairman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as the next president of the ANC.

Opposing them is a faction that wants Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed President Jacob Zuma in December.

Ramaphosa's leadership ambitions have found support from labour federation Cosatu, although its members can propel him to the ANC presidency only by virtue of ANC membership.

* It was proposed at the NEC lekgotla that the government buy all poultry farms closed because of cheap chicken imports.

Rainbow Chickens, renamed RCL Foods, shut some of its operations in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, leaving 1200 workers jobless.

* Mantashe responded to questions about a Sunday Times report that said that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe might be headed for parliament. He said Molefe was not on the ANC's list of potential MPs “yet”.

* He refused to comment on allegations that the ANC's elections “war room” had been used to discredit opposition parties.

- The Times