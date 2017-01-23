JUSTICE MALALA: The truth behind the 'white monopoly capital' propaganda assault

Someone has created hundreds of fake Twitter accounts, all of them deployed to cast aspersions on those who have taken them on. At the weekend this nasty gang created fake Twitter accounts that looked remarkably like those of the new international website The Huffington Post in SA and a fake Talk Radio 702 account.

They created fake tweets about veteran editor Peter Bruce (in which he allegedly claimed that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was a tool of this bogus WMC) and another in which this grouping put up a disgusting, badly-Photoshopped picture of a woman sitting on a man‘s lap. The face on the woman was that of award-winning editor Ferial Haffajee and the man was Johann Rupert.

There are many others in a similar vein: all of them sexist, racist and without a grain of truth. It all points to attempts to deflect us from one truth: Zuma, the president of the ANC, has handed over running of this country to the Gupta family. Here is how it works.

Two weeks ago the Mail & Guardian newspaper published details of a leaked version of the public protector's preliminary report into the apartheid-era Reserve Bank loans to Bankorp, which later became Absa. It was a great story. Ironically, it was splashed on the front page of a newspaper which has been branded a CIA front by many who belong to the conspiracy grouping.

They seized on this story like a hungry pit bull terrier.

On Twitter they alleged that journalists such as Bruce and others were ignoring the story at the behest of Rupert. Evidence? None.

Instead, they claimed credit for the story — that it was because of the one-member Black First Land First organisation that the story had been exposed. That's totally untrue: it was through the work of Paul Hoffman, journalist Sylvia Vollenhoven and Noseweek that this had actually made its way to the public protector.

Truth does not matter to this lot, though. Throughout the week the fake tweets, the fake pictures and the fake narrative continued.

Make your way to the Saxonwold shebeen and you will know who is funding this. It is the same people who have been roundly exposed as being the manipulators of Des van Rooyen, the man who visited Saxonwold 12 times in the run-up to his appointment as finance minister.

Why is this happening, why the lies and the propaganda?