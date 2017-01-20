POLITICS LIVE: Join Zuma's dots and Gordhan's future looks bleak

"In December last year [2015], I took a decision informed by what I am talking about and appointed a minister of finance, and monopoly capital and their friends and their stooges attacked me and they are still attacking me today.… The question is if the president takes another decision, are we ready?

"I can tell you sitting on my own being pushed to reverse the decision, I said to myself, ‘This is what happens when the nation is not alert. When they do not even understand the actions taken and then they listen to the wrong narrative’.

Because we're joining dots here, let me explain. Hold this statement up to the light and you will see that Zuma sees himself on one side of the fence and 'white monopoly capital' and its finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, on the other.

Quite chilling is the remark: "If the president takes another decision, are we ready?" It's hard not to see this as a call on the faithful to defend him when he replaces Gordhan. (See dot seven below ...)

DOT TWO: The public protector strikes