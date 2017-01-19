POLITICS LIVE: A hidden hand still protects Hlaudi Motsoeneng
So the parliamentary committee inquiry into the amazing, disappearing, SABC board has decided it will not call the corporation's former COO,Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to testify before it.
Apparently, this would contribute to "turning him into a demagogue", said ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.
This from an article by Bekezela Phakathi on BusinessLIVE:
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza said "we are turning him [Motsoeneng] into a demagogue".
"As members we have applied our minds. What makes matters worse about Hlaudi is the courts have pronounced [on his position at the SABC]. On what basis should we invite him?" asked Khoza.
DA MP Phumzile van Damme said SABC executives had been given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses during the inquiry, but chose not to do so.
"His role at the SABC has been ventilated by the courts. If he would like to respond to the report, he can do so in writing," said Van Damme.
Well, in my humble opinion, Khoza is way off the mark. Firstly, the man is already a demagogue. Witness his many public pronouncements on his own brilliance and his frequently expressed delusion that he is the saviour of the nation.
Secondly, he is at the centre of the SABC storm, no matter how you parse it. The malfeasance and subsequent disintegration of the board were entirely due to the hiring, re-hiring, promotion and over-paying of Motsoeneng by a succession of lickspittle board members.
Former chairs of the SABC board testified about him, with Ben Ngubane going so far as to mount a public defence of Motsoeneng's contribution to the corporation, betting what little remained of his political capital on the horse at the back of the field.
Concluding such a hearing without subjecting the source of the corporation's trauma to examination is like conducting an inquiry into the arms deal without ... wait, hang on a second ...
The only conclusion that can be reached is that Motsoeneng continues to enjoy protection from above, perhaps even from Number One himself. The committee knew it could go so far and no further.
Either that or it suffered a collapse of the spine.
