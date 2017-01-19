POLITICS LIVE: A hidden hand still protects Hlaudi Motsoeneng

So the parliamentary committee inquiry into the amazing, disappearing, SABC board has decided it will not call the corporation's former COO,Hlaudi Motsoeneng, to testify before it.

Apparently, this would contribute to "turning him into a demagogue", said ANC MP Makhosi Khoza.

This from an article by Bekezela Phakathi on BusinessLIVE:

"As members we have applied our minds. What makes matters worse about Hlaudi is the courts have pronounced [on his position at the SABC]. On what basis should we invite him?" asked Khoza.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said SABC executives had been given the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses during the inquiry, but chose not to do so.

"His role at the SABC has been ventilated by the courts. If he would like to respond to the report, he can do so in writing," said Van Damme.

Well, in my humble opinion, Khoza is way off the mark. Firstly, the man is already a demagogue. Witness his many public pronouncements on his own brilliance and his frequently expressed delusion that he is the saviour of the nation.