Public protector lays criminal charges over leaking of Absa report

18 January 2017 - 06:22 AM TMG Digital
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has laid criminal charges with the police over the leaking of a provisional Absa report.

The Public Protector wants to find out how the leak occurred and who was behind it‚ 702 reported.

The provisional report into the bailout for Bankorp by the Reserve Bank was leaked to the Mail & Guardian‚ which published the report’s contents on Friday.

Mkhwebane said remedial action should include that Absa pay R2.25bn to the fiscus if her finding is upheld.

She also recommended that the president consider a commission of inquiry into state looting during apartheid.

Absa said on Friday it accept Mkhwebane’s invitation to make further submissions in terms of the Public Protector Act.

“These submissions will correct several factual and legal inaccuracies that are contained in the Provisional Report. This will be done on or before the deadline of 28 February 2016.”

- TMG Digital

