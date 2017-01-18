Is it constitutional to make hate speech an offence?

The right to freedom of expression is enshrined in section 16 of the Constitution and it is the only right which contains an internal limitation. This means that the text of the right itself excludes certain kinds of speech from constitutional protection. In the Constitution, there are three categories of speech that are not protected; propaganda for war, incitement to imminent violence and what we call hate speech.

Section 16(2) excludes “advocacy of hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion, and constitutes incitement to cause harm” (emphasis added) from constitutional protection. In order for an expression to be considered hate speech unprotected by the Constitution, it needs to both advocate hatred and incite violence.

An example would be Julius Malema singing ‘shoot the boer’ which is both advocacy of hatred and also incites harm against a group of people. The Johannesburg Equality Court, in 2011, found that it is not protected by the Constitution. However, a statement such as ‘Women are evil’ does not incite violence (not directly anyway) and is therefore almost certainly protected by the Constitution.

In the Bill speech is a crime if it is hateful, insulting, threatening or abusive and incites harm, violence, contempt or ridicule, on the basis of race, gender, sex, sexual orientation, intersex, religion, belief, culture, language, birth, disability, HIV status, nationality, gender identity, albinism or occupation or trade.

Note that speech doesn’t necessarily have to incite harm to be a crime under the Bill. It is sufficient for it to incite contempt or ridicule. So both the above examples (“Kill the Boer” and “Women are evil”) might be criminal under the Bill, the latter because it incites contempt for women even though it doesn’t incite harm (not directly anyway).

Another issue with the Bill is that it includes categories that are not listed in the Constitution such as, HIV status, nationality, and intersex persons.