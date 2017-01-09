JUSTICE MALALA: Will Zuma's exit mean a new beginning for the country?

We don‘t know. Domestic politics are dominated by a Zuma who is frustrated, failing, and forlorn. His actions are irrational. He is like a cornered rat as his scandals and his crimes slowly catch up with him.

What will he do next? In December he asked an audience in his beloved KwaZulu-Natal whether we were ready for another Cabinet reshuffle. He has clearly learnt nothing since the disastrous reshuffle of December 9 2015.

Globally, leaders similar to Zuma are on the rise. US President-elect Donald Trump seems to be intent on upending global international relations and provoking a confrontation with China. Trump‘s diplomacy-by-Twitter is causing ructions. What will his presidency be like? He is proving so unpredictable that we just don‘t know, although some of his policy proposals are pretty scary, if not downright crazy.

Russia‘s Vladimir Putin is similarly on some kind of global domination quest and seems to be hellbent on rewriting the humiliation of Russia after the fall of communism in 1989. What will he do next? We don‘t really know. We are ruled by frustrated men who appear to be divorced from reality.

There are pockets of optimism in some parts of the world, of course. Africa still has the ability to be a beacon of hope and prosperity for our people. The mineral wealth is here, while some political leaders have been truly outstanding. Think of Ghana‘s recent democratic transition and smile. Yet there are the Yahya Jammehs of this world, men refusing to step down and pass the baton to others.

In general, though, the global and domestic environment looks bleak. One would have hoped for better leadership to deal with a complex and dangerous world. At these times we realise what we have lost in failing to grow new leaders who could walk in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela, Olusegun Obasanjo, Thabo Mbeki, and others.

Sadly, we have the leaders that we have chosen. They don‘t inspire much confidence. The best we can hope for is that in these strained times a new, people-centred, leadership corps will emerge to help us deal with the problems the world and South Africa faces.

- This article first appeared in The Times