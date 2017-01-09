DANIEL SILKE: The ANC's battle lines have been drawn as Zuma hobbles on

From a policy point-of-view, the danger is that very little can be accomplished until a new leader is in place – and then only once Jacob Zuma vacates office as well. Over the last year, we witnessed the ANC descend into damaging factionalism around issues of ethics and access to resources. That issue remains unresolved. This year, we will see the personality-driven succession debate add to this volatile mix which threatens just about all aspects of delivery.

A double-whammy of both factionalism and succession in the context of a weak and vulnerable economy requires and expert stage manager – a position that has largely been vacant in the ANC for several years as the authority of Gwede Mantashe has waned.

For this reason, both the President’s address and the full ANC statement emanating from Orlando Stadium stressed the need for unity. Zuma spoke of an ANC that ‘is too busy fighting each other and not paying significant attention to (the people’s needs”.

The issue is just who will be able to command enough respect within the governing party to act as manager over the next year. President Zuma cannot be judge and jury on his successor – and if he attempts this, the conflation of factions and succession can become even more combustible to possibly hasten his political demise.

Ultimately, South Africa therefore faces a frustrating year as it awaits political change. And the danger is that the leadership straightjacket that curtails meaningful reform as we countdown to December debilitates and augments a further economic deterioration. South Africa is therefore beholden unto the governing party’s internal politicking which will – in the short term- provide a heightened degree of political risk.

But there is some good news. With at least two heavyweight candidates in the ring, President Zuma becomes more of a proverbial lame duck than ever before. Waiting for a successor limits your ability to interfere too much. It ties your political hands. And, it makes much of what you say less significant.

In addition, with the political end of Jacob Zuma that bit closer, many elements within the ANC can find a new voice. When a political vacuum is created, it offers a chance of new voices with fresh ideas. At the very least, it allows those who have felt stifled before to begin to chart a new course. Perhaps the SABC hearings at the end of last year and the resistance from Jackson Mthembu, were the first commendable signs of this.

It is therefore a period of treading political water. The country can sink in the process or swim. Clearly it will leave many jittery as the political battles loom large. But it can also open-up a much healthier debate amongst factions, their supporters and detractors. The ANC might well end up the loser as divisions compound – but strangely, the broader South African body politic can benefit – albeit in a fog of uncertainty – as debates and personalities emerge to take the country forward.