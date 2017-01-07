“We must accept that‚ in attempting to exit the International Criminal Court‚ we are seen to have chosen the side of the perpetrators of abuses‚ and callously and cold heartedly turned our backs on the victims. And we have done so without doing anything to establish an African Court on Human Rights.”

In the same way‚ the country could be accused of turning a blind eye to the reign of terror and human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

“This is a blight on our nation’s constant assertions that we endeavour to create a better world; and yet our neighbour right next door‚ on our watch‚ has plunged a great country into a dungeon of misery and strife.

“The truth is that we are bordering on rogue diplomacy. We are propagating impunity‚” Pityana asserted.

He added that Ajulu‚ like an increasing number of South Africans‚ would be right to feel betrayed‚ when the leadership of a country that emerged as a beacon of hope was suddenly doing everything to turn its back on these fundamental values.

“And it is not just the ANC that is at fault. How can we be genuine about our fight against xenophobia when the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission are ignored; when leaders like the Mayor of Johannesburg imagine that every illegal immigrant is a criminal‚ and there is not even a word of reprimand from his party‚ which claims to be a champion of the constitution?

“The reality is that the betrayal of the values of our nation‚ as enshrined in our Constitution‚ is also carried out in the international arena by a leadership that does not think honour and integrity count for much. And so‚ in the same way that our Constitution and our sovereignty are disrespected‚ so too are our international principles.

“Consequently‚ South Africa -- a nation that held moral authority in the world and commanded tremendous respect -- is now as discredited as the leader it continues to keep at the helm -- with disastrous consequences‚” Pityana stated‚ adding that it was not too late to save the country.

- TMG Digital