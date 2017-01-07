Politics

ANC Women's League backs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for president

07 January 2017 - 22:59 PM Joe Brock
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO, REUTERS
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO, REUTERS

The women's arm of South Africa's ruling African National Congress on Saturday backed Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the ex-wife of South African President Jacob Zuma, to be the party's next leader.

The ANC will pick a new party leader at conference in December and, given its national dominance, the winner is likely to go on to be South Africa's next president when elections are held in 2019.

Dlamini-Zuma, the chairwoman of the African Union, is viewed as a frontrunner. She is a Zulu, the largest tribe in South Africa, and is expected to have the backing of her former husband, who will have a major say in who succeeds him.

Vice President Cyril Ramaphosa, a unionist-turned-business tycoon, is viewed as her most likely rival after powerful trade unions endorsed him last year. Neither Dlamini-Zuma, 67, or Ramaphosa, 64, have declared their intention to run.

Dlamini-Zuma, a medical doctor, was a staunch anti-apartheid activist and lived in exile during white-minority rule. She has held several senior government positions, including as home affairs minister in Zuma's cabinet.

The Women's League's endorsement is the first for a specific candidate by a national section of the ANC and will intensify the debate over who will take the party forward after it suffered its worst local election results last year.

The Women's League has a block of votes at party conference and are a critical lobbying group for the party, particularly in galvanising support among female voters.

"After careful consideration and opening our eyes as wide as possible, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the only suitable candidate," the Women's League said in a statement.

"Her legacy and influence is known and well documented throughout the history pages of the republic and beyond."

- Reuters

Ramaphosa's year of reckoning has begun. Can he prevail?

His relationship with Zuma, whom he has served as deputy president, has led to some awkward questions
Politics
1 day ago

A fractious ANC is organising a birthday party. Expect a damp squib

There is so much infighting and squabbling and fractiousness within the ranks of the ruling party that any show of unity or attempt at celebration ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The ANC has a little hegemony problem: It has lost the cities

That the ANC's performance is propped up largely by the rural vote may be a harbinger for its atrophy
Politics
2 days ago

POLITICS LIVE: Brace yourself for an angry, populist Zuma in 2017

President Jacob Zuma is licking his wounds after a brutal year of battering by the courts, public opinion and even some in his own party. That he has ...
Politics
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Battle lines drawn in Parliament
Politics
2.
Zuma skips build-up to ANC rally
Politics
3.
POLITICS LIVE: The war between Gordhan and Moyane ...
Politics
4.
Troubled Jacob Zuma retreats to his home province
Politics
5.
How matric marks are being inflated - an open ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.