POLITICS LIVE: The war between Gordhan and Moyane lights up
As political clashes go, there can be fewer more damaging to the country than that between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the head of SARS, Tom Moyane.
South Africa's credibility in the financial markets hangs by a thin string - the view that it has the "institutional" wherewithal to hold steady despite its volatile politics.
The battle between Gordhan and Moyane threatens to blow a hole through that credibility.
The root of the problem is simple: Moyane wants SARS to operate independently of the finance ministry, overseen only by President Jacob Zuma.
He has resisted every move made by the Treasury to bring SARS into some sort of relationship of accountability, including refusing to reconsider his plans to "restructure" the agency despite the objections of the finance minister.
It is hard to disagree with the argument that government's revenue collection agency ought to be part of the Treasury machinery. How - and how much - tax is collected is fundamental to the country's financial plan.
The result of Moyane's resistance to control by the Treasury has been somewhat bizarre. The finance minister now makes his feelings about SARS known through answers to questions in Parliament and public statements.
In the most recent of these, he expressed "serious concern" about the manner in which Moyane handled serious allegations of impropriety against his second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa.
This from Linda Ensor's story in Business Day:
Makwakwa and his girlfriend‚ Kelly-Ann Elskie‚ a SARS employee‚ are under investigation for "suspicious and unusual" bank transactions.
Gordhan’s comments in a series of written replies on Thursday to questions in Parliament by DA finance spokesman David Maynier attest to the breakdown in relations between the minister and Moyane which Judge Dennis Davis — who heads up the Davis Tax Committee — has previously described as "intolerable".
Gordhan highlighted a number of Moyane’s failures‚ such as his neglect in taking immediate action when he was informed by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) about the R1.2m in deposits made into Makwakwa’s bank accounts and R450‚000 into Elskie’s.
There was also his failure to report the Makwakwa matter timeously to Gordhan as the minister responsible for SARS.
Gordhan also voiced his concern over the "lack of accountability and co-operation" from top SARS management and said he was considering the strengthening of their accountability obligations.
Gordhan is being critical of Moyane's management of SARS, but he remains polite.
A less-courteous observer might have suggested that Moyane was doing his best to cover up and stymie the investigation and that he could no longer be trusted.
Zuma - almost exactly a year ago - vowed to sort out the estrangement between Gordhan and Moyane. He has done absolutely nothing, which suggests that he would like the status quo to persist. This is a lamentable failure to grasp the seriousness of this conflict and to act to restore credibility to SARS by making it accountable.
