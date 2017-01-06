POLITICS LIVE: The war between Gordhan and Moyane lights up

Gordhan’s comments in a series of written replies on Thursday to questions in Parliament by DA finance spokesman David Maynier attest to the breakdown in relations between the minister and Moyane which Judge Dennis Davis — who heads up the Davis Tax Committee — has previously described as "intolerable".

Gordhan highlighted a number of Moyane’s failures‚ such as his neglect in taking immediate action when he was informed by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) about the R1.2m in deposits made into Makwakwa’s bank accounts and R450‚000 into Elskie’s.

There was also his failure to report the Makwakwa matter timeously to Gordhan as the minister responsible for SARS.

Gordhan also voiced his concern over the "lack of accountability and co-operation" from top SARS management and said he was considering the strengthening of their accountability obligations.

Gordhan is being critical of Moyane's management of SARS, but he remains polite.

A less-courteous observer might have suggested that Moyane was doing his best to cover up and stymie the investigation and that he could no longer be trusted.

Zuma - almost exactly a year ago - vowed to sort out the estrangement between Gordhan and Moyane. He has done absolutely nothing, which suggests that he would like the status quo to persist. This is a lamentable failure to grasp the seriousness of this conflict and to act to restore credibility to SARS by making it accountable.