POLITICS LIVE: So you thought Julius Malema was a constitution-fearing liberal?

Judging by the outrage expressed on radio and Twitter this morning, it seems that South Africa's northern suburbs elite were quite stunned to discover that Julius Malema was not the constitution-fearing liberal they believed him to be.

The scales fell from their eyes when they heard, saw or read this statement by Malema:

"We are not calling for the slaughter of white people‚ at least for now… The rightful owners of the land are black people. No white person is a rightful owner of the land here in SA and whole of the African continent."

From the surprise, hurt and, in some cases, the ex-post-facto "explanations" being offered by radio talk-show hosts, it would seem that, until this point, they all believed he was a card-carrying member of the Helen Suzman Foundation's black outreach programme.

Well, no.

Malema has always been an operator, a populist and an opportunist and, I'm afraid to say, there are very few Damascene conversions in politics. When he stood on the steps of the Constitutional Court lauding it for its findings on President Jacob Zuma, he was not doing so out of conviction that the constitutional order was sacrosanct.

He was doing so because it was, for the moment, a great big weapon with which to beat his primary enemy, Zuma, about the head.

Wait for the day when the constitution makes a negative finding on the EFF and you will hear a different speech, one about how it is a compromised relic of the 'Mandela era' that must be defeated along with the rest of the "enemy". By enemy, Malema means anyone - or anything - that does not bow in deference before him, or at least grin along with him when he assaults the body politic.

Malema's remarks that it was not time to slaughter whites - yet - are entirely consistent with populism, which is his basic political instinct. It is a highly effective message in a society which remains skewed in favour of a wealthy elite.

To all of those who were, until yesterday, singing "What a friend we have in Julius", think a little more carefully before you embrace all of Zuma's enemies. Rather spend some time trying to right the country's great social imbalances which offer such rhetoric fertile soil.