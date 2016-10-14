Despite court challenges by two of its members‚ the African National Congress (ANC) said on Friday it “anticipates and looks forward to the imminent release of the state capture report‚ pending the decisions of the courts in this regard”.

“The public protector’s final report”‚ spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said‚ “will assist the ANC and South Africa to gain clarity on the allegations and point to the resolution of the reported challenges”.

This came after Cooperative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict Public Protector Thuli Madonsela from the issuing the report.

The case is likely to be stood down and joined with President Jacob Zuma’s application to interdict the release of the report next Tuesday‚ after four opposition parties opposed Van Rooyen’s application.

Kodwa said the ANC “appreciates the rights of all individuals implicated in the investigation to legal recourse‚ including seeking interdicts”.

He also noted that the “public protector’s final report into the matter‚ with its binding recommendations … are at all times subject to judicial review”.

But‚ added Kodwa: “Allegations of undue influence in the appointment of Cabinet ministers‚ amongst others‚ are an attack on the character of the revolutionary movement‚ an attack on our democratic state and an assault on the confidence our people place on our movement and government.”

Kodwa also noted that it was Madonsela’s last day in the job‚ and thanked her for her “committed service to South Africa and wishes her well in her future endeavours”. – TMG Digital