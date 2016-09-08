Politics

'Shameful ANC defanged Parliament to protect Zuma'

The ruling voted against a motion on Thursday to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of state capture

08 September 2016 - 20:31 TMG Digital

The DA has accused the ANC of defanging Parliament to protect President Jacob Zuma.

The ANC voted against a motion on Thursday to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of state capture in government.

DA finance spokesman David Maynier described the ANC’s action as “shameful”.

“The fact is that had an ad hoc committee been established it would have had extensive powers — including powers to summon any person and powers to require any person or institution to report to it — in order to investigate. 

“However‚ the African National Congress closed ranks in a desperate effort to protect President Jacob Zuma‚ and the Gupta family‚ from any investigation by Parliament‚” said Maynier.

“Even Jeremy Cronin‚ who is opposed to state capture‚ voted against the motion‚ rather like a member of the Communist Party‚ condemned to the Gulag‚ singing songs in support of Stalin.



“What the African National Congress did today in Parliament was shameful‚” Maynier added. — TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa links Guptas to reshuffle
Politics
2.
Jacob Zuma's grand plan to retain power
Politics
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Jacob Zuma, like apartheid, has ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC’s top officials ...
Politics
5.
Floyd Shivambu stands by comments saying Jacob ...
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.