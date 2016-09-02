POLITICS LIVE: Gordhan: The doomsday scenario

13.41

------

Gordhan: The doomsday scenario

As ever, the Financial Mail has delivered a brilliant cover story on the Gordhan/Zuma wars penned by Claire Bisseker and Natasha Marrian.

They kick off by stating rather bleakly: "It seems inevitable that Pravin Gordhan will be ousted as finance minister" and then go on to paint a picture of what would take place after this event.

It is very sobering reading. The first thing that would occur is that ratings agencies would bring forward their assessment of South Africa and immediately cut its credit status to junk.

From the story:

"There is now a potential scenario in which SA’s sovereign debt gets downgraded early, the rand continues to slide, inflation forecasts are revised up and the Reserve Bank resumes raising interest rates, having little choice in the absence of sufficient capital inflows," says Sanlam Investment Management economist Arthur Kamp.

"If so, it is not too many steps towards outright recession."

Such a recession, the authors state, may last two years.

Expect the rand to touch R30 or R40 to the US dollar. Again from the story:

"The risk then is that a downward spiral develops, where higher borrowing costs, and rising fiscal debt ratios to GDP result in a further deterioration in government finances, leading to the extreme case of a sovereign debt default," warns Investec economist Annabel Bishop."

This is just a tiny slice of this article, which I encourage you to read. But first prepare yourself a stiff whiskey. You will need it.

10.00

------

Now Cabinet has the Treasury and Reserve Bank in its sights

The fight between Jacob Zuma's crony state and the remaining guardians of financial accountability appears to be entering its final phase following an extraordinary cabinet decision yesterday.

Acting on a memo by the mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane (Remember him? The man who helped seal the Gupta Optimum Coal deal with Glencore), cabinet has decided to establish a judicial inquiry into the banks that shut the Gupta accounts and to review the way in which banks are regulated.

The Business Day reports today that Zwane's memo has been adopted and is now an official cabinet document:

Proposes that the judicial commission of inquiry will consider:

• the current mandates of the Banking Tribunal and the Banking Ombudsman as they had failed to protect the rights of the Guptas;

• the current Financial Intelligence Centre Act and the Prevention of Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, and whether, in taking action against the Guptas, the Reserve Bank and the Treasury had complied with these and other pieces of legislation. The inquiry should consider recommending legal action against the Treasury and the Reserve Bank in this regard;

• SA’s clearing bank provisions to allow for new banking licences to be issued. The committee said there was evidence that in SA banking was controlled by a handful of clearing banks, which meant other banks had to go through these banks to be part of the payment system. This implies changing the provisions and probably authority for licensing banks; and

• the establishment of a State Bank of SA, with the possible corporatisation of the Post Bank being considered as an option.

That a cabinet can wonder aloud if the Treasury and Reserve Bank should face legal action is quite extraordinary.

We can only hope that Zwane has spoken out of turn and that this is not indeed the case.