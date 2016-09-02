The African National Congress Youth League in Tshwane disrupted a media briefing of disgruntled ANC members who were calling for the occupation of Luthuli House to demand‚ among other things‚ that President Jacob Zuma and the entire national executive committee step down.



Led by its chairperson Lesogo Makhubela‚ the ANCYL members stormed the press conference and interrupted the briefing.

Makhubela accused the management of Court Classique Hotel in Pretoria of being part of the agenda to portray the legitimately-elected leadership as unable to lead.

He pointed out that it was at the same hotel where some ANC members who were opposed to the removal of Tshwane ANC chairperson Kgosientso Ramokgopa held a meeting which led to anarchy in the region.

Makhubela said those who were addressing the briefing‚ including ANC activist Gugu Ndima‚ were not legitimate ANC members who had a mandate to speak on internal party members.

Police were called in and started negotiations with the organisers of the press briefing and the ANCYL members. — TMG Digital