Fears of 'domino effect' as lenders drop state companies

"I see no other way, with the discord between [President Jacob] Zuma and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, more and more governance issues are showing up" and [with] the "Gupta family having a much larger influence than previously expected", Hejrskov said.

Late yesterday investment management firm Allan Gray said uncertainties within state companies could affect investment decisions.

Andrew Lapping, Allan Gray's chief investment officer, said: "We hope the current uncertainties and governance concerns will soon be resolved as this will likely impact our views on the attractiveness of state-owned enterprise debt as an investment."

State companies such as Eskom and SAA yesterday downplayed the moves by Futuregrowth and Jyske Bank, but economists called for government intervention to prevent a December ratings downgrade. SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said the airline would engage stakeholders.

Economists said loan withdrawals were related to Zuma's announcement that he would oversee state companies.

Political economist Daniel Silke said the moves "represent further erosion in confidence in corporate governance in the SOE sector and erosion of confidence in relation to rising political risk in the country''. Economist Azar Jammine said the decision was clearly a revolt by the private sector against perceived state capture by people close to Zuma.

South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO Alan Mukoki said he was concerned about developments but had a wait-and-see attitude as he did not know the issues surrounding Futuregrowth's decision.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said the utility recently went on a national roadshow to meet asset managers and financial institutions informing them of future plans.

"Following Futuregrowth's statement we will return to the asset managers and other investors to hear their concerns and find ways to resolve them. We will do the same with international investors."

Transnet said its liquidity wa s healthy .

The move by Futuregrowth irked the ANC, forcing the ruling party to rebuke the company for taking a "pre-emptive stance".

The ANC said it wanted Futuregrowth to reconsider its decision, citing an inter-ministerial committee chaired by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as an indication that challenges plaguing SOEs were receiving state attention.

In parliament, Ramaphosa admitted to concern about ongoing disagreements between Gordhan and other members of the cabinet, about the Gupta family and the SA Revenue Service's investigative unit.

"Events of the past few weeks are worrying. I call on all involved not to destabilise the economy and not to make wild statements that the government is not functioning," he said.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown called on current and potential future investors to "directly engage with me and the state-owned companies about any matter of concern in regard to their investments".

She said Eskom and Transnet, the state-owned ports and rail operator, were credible and reliable borrowers that had unqualified audit reports.

Piling more pressure on the ANC, disgruntled members of the party have revealed plans to force the resignation of Zuma and the entire national executive committee.

The grouping plans mass demonstrations at Luthuli House next week, where it will demand the:

Immediate resignation of the president;

Immediate resignation of the whole ANC NEC;

Formation of a task team comprising stalwarts to take the ANC to a consultative conference for renewal; and

Immediate implementation of free and quality education and the disbandment of the Fees Commission.

The group, led by Mcebo Dlamini, (former Wits SRC president and leader of #FeesMustFall), Sasa Manganye (Joburg ANC inner city secretary), Ronald Lamola (former deputy president of the ANC Youth League) and Ntibi Modise (former NEC member of ANCYL), is to address the media today.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg and Jan Jan Joubert