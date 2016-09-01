Gordhan and Zuma: Different faces of the ANC's succession war

Contracts and rewards, in this case, are awarded only by the approval of that office and those who are seen as opponents are punished through the withholding of the same.

The ANC has not handled succession very well in the democratic era. Nelson Mandela opted to hand-pick his successor, Thabo Mbeki, and out of respect for the statesman, Mbeki was elected unopposed.

Mbeki opted to run for a third term in a bid to stop the ascension of Jacob Zuma. His was an ill-fated move that smacked of arrogance and strengthened the perception that he would go to any lengths to keep Zuma out.

By the end of the skirmish, a president had been recalled, the Scorpions were disbanded and the NPA’s credibility dragged through the mud. And we got Zuma.

Using the groundswell of support he enjoyed in the lead-up to his ascendancy to the highest office in the land, Zuma quickly moved to consolidate his influence over institutions and functions of the state.

To date we know that the security cluster ministries are under his sway. Officials in the ministry of defense were complicit in the Guptas’ illegal landing at the Waterkloof airbase.

Home affairs, justice and correctional services and police officials helped Sudanese President Omar al Bashir evade arrest. The police and public works officials facilitated Zuma’s gratification by adding non-security items to the security upgrades at his home.

The NPA has acted as Zuma’s bulwark against the DA, which wants over 700 corruption charges against him reinstated . First the NPA delayed in handing over the so called spy tapes to the DA after a court said it should.

Now the NPA has decided to take on appeal a high court decision that the charges against Zuma be reinstated, arguing that the court is breaching the principle of separation of powers. This is another delaying tactic at best and a denial of justice at worst.

Just by considering how Zuma and his allies have used state institutions in the past to undermine the rule of law and the very constitution it is not far-fetched that the Hawks are now being used against Gordhan to bring the most sensitive state institution, Treasury, into submission to the president’s dictates.

Zuma allies such as the Guptas are beneficiaries of lucrative contracts from parastatals. But in his zeal to put these enterprises in line, Gordhan is stepping on the wrong toes.

SAA in particular, was moved from the oversight of Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to that of Treasury given its financial and reporting woes. Since then SAA board chair Dudu Myeni, who is also chair of the Jacob Zuma Foundation and the president’s friend, has been at loggerheads with Gordhan, who wants the board to be overhauled and Myeni out.

Cabinet recently announced that the country’s parastatals would now be under Zuma’s direct oversight, including SAA.

The timing of this move is telling. It is a step in the centralisation project to subject these agencies to the whims of the president who is using any means to frustrate the finance minister.

In all likelihood, the future of the ANC and of the economic and political trajectory of the country will be decided by the outcome of this battle within government.

Gordhan is putting up a formidable fight and is soliciting the goodwill of law-abiding and patriotic citizens on his side. Civil society has already read the signs and has chosen the right side.

It is yet to be seen if there are courageous men and women in the ANC who will come out from behind Zuma’s shadow to stand up for good even if it means standing alone. — Sowetan